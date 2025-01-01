About this product
The Strain: Wedding Pie, developed by Cannarado Genetics, is an indulgent hybrid crafted from the celebrated cross of Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. This strain delights the palate with a super sweet flavor profile, where juicy grape and succulent berry notes are artfully layered with hints of nutty dough and subtle spices. The vibrant character is further enhanced by its primary terpenes: limonene delivers a lively burst of citrus brightness, caryophyllene adds a peppery warmth, myrcene contributes a rich earthy depth, linalool provides delicate floral sweetness, and humulene imparts a refined herbal nuance.
Every inhale of Wedding Pie unfolds an intricate symphony of flavor —a blend reminiscent of a gourmet dessert. The zesty tang from limonene awakens the senses, while the warm spice of caryophyllene creates an inviting complexity. Myrcene grounds the flavor with its robust, earthy character, perfectly balanced by the soft, soothing floral notes of linalool. A whisper of humulene adds a subtle herbal finish, resulting in a taste that is both vibrant and comforting, offering a culinary journey with every puff.
The effects of Wedding Pie gently usher you into a realm of euphoric relaxation and mental clarity. A light, tingling sensation gradually gives way to a blissful, all-encompassing buzz that lifts your mood and quiets the mind. The initial surge of citrus-inspired energy sparks a positive, uplifted state, while the deep earthy and floral undertones encourage a serene and contemplative calm. Ideal for immersing yourself in soulful music, engaging in thoughtful dialogue, or simply retreating into a reflective moment.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Lineage: [Wedding Cake] x [Grape Pie]
Breeder: Cannarado Genetics
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, Humulene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Focused, Blissful, Uplifted, Euphoric, Relaxed
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Grape, Berry, Sweet, Nutty, Citrus, Floral
The Product: A high-terpene extract exactly like the name suggests. Typically, a darker color than its more textured friends, sauce is a great addition when dabbing diamonds as it is lowest in THCa of all the live concentrates.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
Notice a problem?Report this item