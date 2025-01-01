The Strain: Zookeebarz is a dynamic hybrid strain from Beanmill Genetics, born from the exciting cross of Zookies and Koko Barz. Designed for those with a taste for adventure and a desire to explore both creative energy and soothing calm, this strain fuses the playful character of its Zookies parent with the exotic, rich essence of Koko Barz. With a complex profile that combines vibrant citrus and herbal notes, Zookeebarz invites you to experience a truly distinctive journey.



The flavor profile is a masterful blend where Myrcene lays a robust, earthy foundation, while Limonene delivers a burst of bright citrus that enlivens your palate. Caryophyllene adds a subtle, spicy warmth, and Humulene contributes delicate herbal accents that deepen the overall taste. Meanwhile, Nerolidol 2 and Bisabolol provide soft floral nuances and a smooth finish. Top reported strain flavors include: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy, Spicy, Herbal, Nutty, Pine, Berry, and Floral.



Zookeebarz elevates your mood with an immediate wave of euphoria and creative inspiration that fuels imaginative projects and lively interactions. As the initial uplift settles, a gentle sense of relaxation emerges, encouraging calm reflection and focused productivity. This versatile strain sets the stage for exploring new ideas, engaging in collaborative endeavors, or simply enjoying a quiet moment of contentment. Let Zookeebarz spark your creativity and infuse your day with a refreshing blend of energy and serenity.



Strain Type: Hybrid



Lineage: [Zookies] x [Koko Barz]



Breeder: Beanmill Genetics



Primary Terpene Profile: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene,



Nerolidol 2, Bisabolol



Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Inspired, Engaged, Sociable, Contented



Top Reported Strain Flavors: Fruity, Sweet, Citrus, Earthy, Spicy, Herbal, Nutty

