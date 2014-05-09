Jack Wreck Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
Jack Wreck effects
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
