Logo for the brand Indoor Sunshine

Indoor Sunshine

Jack Wreck Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

Jack Wreck effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
