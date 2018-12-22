About this strain
From K.C. Brains Seeds of Holland, Sweet Dreams crosses California Big Bud Skunk and K.C. 606. This high-yielding indica is easy to grow and a pleasure to smoke, with skunk, berry, kush, and floral flavors.
Sweet Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
40% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
40% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
