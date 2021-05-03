About this strain
The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
