Our mission is to fuel enthusiasm for life with diverse, affordable, high-quality cannabis-infused and extracted creations crafted with expertise for one-of-a-kind experiences.



At Infusiasm, we take pride in using only premium quality ingredients and fully activated, broad-spectrum cannabis oils in every infused product we make. We source only the finest cannabis from our farm chosen for their terpene and cannabinoid content. Our highly trained technicians use the latest science and technology to produce exceptional extractions. All of our products are tested at multiple independent laboratories to ensure quality and wholesomeness.