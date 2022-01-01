About this product
Terp Pearls are used to help with heat retention and prevent waste wax. These 6mm blue terp pearls are a great addition to any bangers. You can torch clean them without fear of damaging them. They do retain heat longer than a quartz nail. Wait an extra 30-45 seconds for best results.
Specs:
Best Heat Retention
Optimal Flavor
Increased Surface Area
Never Degrades
Diameter: 6mm
Quantity: 2 Pieces/10 Pieces
Works great with any Quartz Bangers
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.