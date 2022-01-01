Terp Pearls are used to help with heat retention and prevent waste wax. These 6mm blue terp pearls are a great addition to any bangers. You can torch clean them without fear of damaging them. They do retain heat longer than a quartz nail. Wait an extra 30-45 seconds for best results.



Specs:

Best Heat Retention

Optimal Flavor

Increased Surface Area

Never Degrades

Diameter: 6mm

Quantity: 2 Pieces/10 Pieces

Works great with any Quartz Bangers