Enjoy your favorite waxes and oils in style with this Glass Nectar Collector Kit featuring colored glass accents. It has a cylinder perc inside to percolate dab vapor for extra cooling and purification. At the bottom is a uniquely designed threaded joint for the quartz tip.



The delicate Glass Nectar Collector allows you to control the amount you intake without having to worry about excess concentrate being wasted during your dabs. The lightweight design and perfect length make this device comfortable to hold and consume for long periods. Each piece includes a glass nectar collector body, a screw-on quartz tip, and a glass dab container, all packed in a collector's box. From tiny hits to huge rips, this Glass Nectar Collector Kit does it all.



Features:

High Quality Glass

Quartz Nail

Cylinder Percolator

Glass Mouthpiece

Including a Glass Dab Container