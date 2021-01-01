Looking to have your best dab session? This kit got you covered. This Newbie Dab Kit is perfect for beginners and experts alike. Have you found the word "dab" in the kit?



MATERIAL: Made of food-grade, BPA-free, FDA-approved non-stick material.

PORTABLE: 6.5". With whole set, easy to carry, convenience for go travel or anywhere.

CLEAN: Pour denatured alcohol in a jar. Immerse the product and nail（you can clean the nail with fire), then swish the jar. Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away. Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water.

CONVENIENT: Easy to use and clean, Freezer / Microwave / Dishwasher safe

INCLUDING: 1 x 6.5" Silicone Honey Straw, 2 x Dab Containers, 1 x Container Holder, 1 x Dab Mat, 1 x Dab Tool