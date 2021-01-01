This Silicone Nectar Collector with cap is the best pick for you if you want something durable and compact for you on-the-go dab sessions. It is made of premium food-grade platinum cured silicone that makes dabbing easier than ever. Each of this mini nectar collector has a removable cap for easy packaging and also act as an on-the-go dab dish. So when you add your favorite wax in the cap, you can simply heat and enjoy. Both the cap and the body comes in colorful designs and often assume adorable figures of busy bee. You will often see a magical-forest inspired image when you place the straw under UV light. The 12mm titanium tip is heat resistant and detachable for easy cleaning and replacement. This portable silicone nectar collector with cap is available in several colors and you can easily carry them in your pocket, backpack or handbag.



Come with 12mm Titanium Tip, If you want 12mm Quartz Tip, you can purchase it on our site.