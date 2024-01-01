Island Classic Preroll: Layer Cake (Hybrid)

Layer Cake is a hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake, GMO, Triangle Kush, and Skunk. This strain is an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers with effects that are relaxing, euphoric, and uplifting. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Layer Cake features flavors like vanilla, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene.

Layer Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake, GMO, Triangle Kush, and Skunk. Layer Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Layer Cake effects include relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Layer Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Layer Cake features flavors like vanilla, pungent, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Layer Cake typically ranges from $27–$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Layer Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

