Island Classic Preroll: Wonka Bars (Sativa)

by Island
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

As a sativa leaning hybrid, Wonka Bars is a favorite among users looking for a sweet taste with a cerebral, energizing effect without any feeling of race or anxiety. Users often report a feeling of Euphoria and body relaxation with bursts of creativity. As a cross between GMO and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies, buds will be on the smaller side, keeping with the true cookie characteristics. Wonka packs a sweet and nutty flavor with a hint of sharp mint on the exhale. The aroma, though similar, produces a pungent overtone that lingers long after the nugs are burned away. Effects are slow creeping, so be sure to take your time and let the Wonka do its work before taking that next hit.

About this strain

Wonka Bars, also known as "Wonka Bar," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from a clever cross between Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Mint Chocolate Chip. The effects of Wonka Bars are energizing, making this an ideal strain for any wake and bake session. Consumers say Wonka Bars makes them feel giggly, mentally stimulated, and motivated to be social or perform creative tasks. The flavor is tasty, with a sweet and skunky theme backed up by earthy undertones. Wonka Bars is 20% THC and best reserved for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Wonka Bars dominant terpene is Myrcene, making it a popular choice among medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, depression, and stress. The average cost of one gram of Wonka Bars ranges from $12-$18. According to growers, this strain flowers into beautiful dark purple and orange nugs with thick trichomes. Wonka Bars will grow medium-tall and produce heavy yields that will please any grower. Since its inception, new variations of Wonka Bars have emerged, including Wonka Bars #13. This strain was originally bred by Exotix Genetix.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Island
Island
Shop products
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.