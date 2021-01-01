Item 9 Labs
Biscotti Cookies
About this product
This Gelato #25 x Girl Scout Cookies x South Florida OG cross is everything you want in a classic indica, starting with a rush of cerebral lift followed by a long-lasting and calming body high. Smelling and tasting of a sugar cookie with a rich, spicy exhale combined with earthy herbs and fruits, it's idea for chronic stress, anxiety, depression, mood swings, and chronic pain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!