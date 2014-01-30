Item 9 Labs
Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Combining the sweet berry and slight hashiness of Blackberry Kush with juicy blueberry derived straight from the fruit, Black N Blue Kush Broad Spectrum cartridge is a refreshing puff providing cerebral stimulation blended with the joy of discovering vine-ripened berries just off the hiking path. The Blackberry Kush x Blueberry lineage leans heavy indica, offering pain relief, relaxation, and a sense of euphoria — with a knockout punch known to induce sleepiness in anything more than light use.
Blackberry Kush effects
1,444 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
