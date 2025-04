Crafted with precision, each full gram puck of Item 9 Labs Crumble is potent and packed with intense, broad-spectrum terpene flavor. Using agitation, heat, and pressure, cannabis oil transforms into Crumble, a cured concentrate with a honeycomb-like texture.



With an easily workable consistency, this concentrate is ideal for both new and experienced users. The texture is soft and malleable, while remaining brittle enough to crumble by hand.

