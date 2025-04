Our Live Badder is ideal for those who appreciate a texture that is easy to manipulate, allowing for more precise dosing. With a homogenized, cake batter-like consistency, you're guaranteed robust, uniform flavor in every dab. Each full gram puck of Item 9 Labs Live Badder is potent and packed with broad-spectrum terpenes.



Crafted from premium fresh-frozen flower, Item 9 Labs' live resin concentrates offer a top-tier experience. Meticulously curated through collaboration between our extraction and cultivation teams, our concentrates deliver on the Item 9 Labs promise: quality above all.

