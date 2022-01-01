About this product
Berry Pie Jeeter XL Rolled Joint: 1.75g Joint | Sativa | Indoor Grown
Berry Pie is a sativa strain, and just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made blueberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie has uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
