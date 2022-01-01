About this product
Blueberry Kush Baby Jeeter Infused - 1g Joint | Indica | 35.20% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Blueberry Kush is an indica strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, relaxation and relieves stress. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep.
Blueberry Kush is an indica strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, relaxation and relieves stress. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Your favorite indoor buds rolled just for you. Which Jeeter product will become your new favorite?