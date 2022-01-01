About this product
Cat Piss Jeeter XL Rolled Joint: 1.75G Joint | Sativa | 30.66% THC Indoor Grown
Cat Piss is a sativa strain and phenotype of Super Silver Haze. This strain produces uplifting effects that leave you feeling happy and functional. Cat Piss features sweet and piney flavors. This strain gets its namesake because some say its uniquely pungent aroma is reminiscent of cat piss. Cat Piss helps to relieve symptoms associated with nausea, headaches, arthritis and chronic pain.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
