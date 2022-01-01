About this product
Churros Infused XL - F2g Joint | Indica | 42.17% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Mood: happy, uplifted, energetic
Churros is an indica strain made by crossing Face Off OG x SFV OG x OG Kush. Like its parent strains, it provides heavy indica effects that are calming in nature. This strain is a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend. You can experience body high, happy, creative, euphoric, relaxing, uplifting and hunger inducing effects. Churros helps with chronic pain, headaches, insomnia, loss of appetite, inflammation, depression, PTSD, and stress.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
