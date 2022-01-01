About this product
Dos Si Dis Baby Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | 30.66% THC Indoor Grown
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With the addition of Face Off OG genetics, experience relaxing medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
