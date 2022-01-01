About this product
Grape Ape Infused Rolled XL Joint: 2g Joint | Indica | 37.36% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Grape Ape is a mostly Indica strain that crossed Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this Indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this Indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8-week flowering time.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
