About this product
Gruntz Baby Jeeter Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | Indoor Grown
Gruntz is an indica strain made by crossing Gelato with Zkittlez. Smoking Gruntz produces an uplifting sensation that leaves consumers feeling focused, tingly, and euphoric. Gruntz features a tropical flavor profile, with undertones of grapefruit and chemicals. The effects of this strain last longer than your average one.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
