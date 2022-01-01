About this product
Lemon Cake XL Rolled Joint: 1.75g Joint | Sativa | Indoor Grown
Lemon Cake is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,”. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Consuming this strain helps combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
