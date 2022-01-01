OG Kush Baby Jeeter Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | 22.70% THC Indoor Grown



OG Kush, was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.