Runtz Baby Rolled Joints: .35g Joints 1.75g | Hybrid | Indoor Grown



Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by a delicious cross of Zkittlez X Gelato. Named for the iconic candy, Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent. The Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Runtz high expands, you'll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep. Runtz may help relieve insomnia, chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea and chronic stress or anxiety.