About this product
Runtz Baby Rolled Joints: .35g Joints 1.75g | Hybrid | Indoor Grown
Runtz is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by a delicious cross of Zkittlez X Gelato. Named for the iconic candy, Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent. The Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Runtz high expands, you'll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep. Runtz may help relieve insomnia, chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea and chronic stress or anxiety.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
