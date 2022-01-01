Shirley Temple Infused XL Rolled Joint: 2g Joint | Hybrid | 38.06% THC



Shirley Temple is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the classic Cherry Kandahar X Charlotte's Web strains. This potent powerhouse packs an addictive flavor and a super high potency that has a sweet and smooth strawberry berry flavor with hints of fruity herbs and fresh wood upon exhale. The aroma is very woody and earthy in nature, with a strawberry overtone that sweetens as the nugs are burned. After your first exhale, you'll feel the lifting effects of Shirley Temple come rushing in, launching you into a state of pure cerebra euphoria and increased creativity that adds to your artistic abilities. You'll feel lightly sedated without being couch-locked in this state as your mind soars. Shirley Temple is often chosen by patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic stress, cramps, muscle spasms, and chronic pain.