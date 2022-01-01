About this product
Super Glue Baby Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Hybrid | 30.10% THC Indoor Grown
A cross between an Afghani landrace and Northern Lights, Superglue (sometimes spelled Super Glue), is an indica-leaning hybrid strain with rather mysterious origins. Super Glue is said to be the perfect name for this strain, as its widely purported relaxing effects tend to get users stuck on the couch.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
