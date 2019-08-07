About this product
Jetpacks' shimmering sugar wax will have you swinging from star to star! This pure, clean and power packed cannabis concentrate features glistening granules of terpenes and cannabinoids skillfully drawn from some of our favorite cannabis strains.
About this strain
Atomic Bomb crosses Chemdog with a flavor-packed Kush and Bomb Seeds’ award-winning THC Bomb. The result has a flavor profile with notes of fuel and citrus followed up by some undertones of menthol and berry. The high’s potency and duration make Atomic Bomb ideal for consumers searching a euphoric feeling that lingers for hours.
Atomic Bomb effects
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.