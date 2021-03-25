Collins Ave is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Seed Junkie Genetics. Collins Ave has an aroma of tart cream (think greek yogurt) but tastes like bright, citrusy sweet cream. Smoking this strain will have you feeling happy with a gentle head high that eventually gives in to a calming body high. Medical marijuana patients choose Collins Ave to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety. This strain has thick layers of trichomes weaved beautifully between bright green nugs accented by vivid orange hairs.