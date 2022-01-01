About this product
.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.