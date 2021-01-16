Jetpacks
Fatso (1 Gram Indica Diamonds)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
One gram of pure THCa crystals available for hyperdimensional teleportation. These highly valued gems sparkle, shine and light up your mind.
Fatso effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
