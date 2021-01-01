"An innovative and enticing blend of pungent garlic notes with a sweet finish, this hybrid Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg cross induces a balanced, indica-leaning high.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more. "