"A cross of Strawberry Kush and Razzberry, this high THC award-winning strain has tasting notes of ripe berries and OG diesel fuel. Expect a pleasantly relaxing full-body high.
Jetty Live Rosin is grown using organic methods on the sun-soaked Jetty Farm. Whole plant cannabis, harvested at the peak of ripeness then immediately frozen on site. Extracted entirely without chemicals, using just ice, water, heat and pressure. This is premium-grade, 90μ Jetty Live Rosin.
Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
Sour Strawberry effects
Uplifted
91% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Jetty Extracts
Since 2013, the mission of Jetty Extracts has been defined by its variety: the care and craft we put into sourcing materials, implementing superior extraction methods, and statewide distribution. We are obsessed with perfection—working within the law, never cutting corners, never compromising our values. As a result, we make the finest, hand-crafted cannabis products, always free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers.