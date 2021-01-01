About this product

"West Coast OG creates a euphoric full-body high accompanied by a mouthwatering floral and citrus aroma. Grab a friend, watch the sunset, and be reminded why the West Coast is the best coast!



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited."