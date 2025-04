Think of this 150mg Delta-9 THCa Pack as your backstage pass to a mellow mindset—just enough to keep you elevated without going off the rails. Each gummy is powered by our super ZA flower extract, so the vibe is genuine, never forced. We’ve dialed in the balance so you can spark creativity, unwind after a long day, or simply kick back and enjoy the ride. Quality is our cornerstone, so every batch is rigorously tested to make sure your experience is on point.



Flavors:



Strawberry Kush (Red) – A sweet kiss of berry with a smooth, low-key finish.

Grape Ape (Purple) – Deep grape flavor that slips into a subtle, uplifting undertone.

Peach Mimosa (Orange) – Sunny citrus twist that tastes like brunch in a gummy.

Sour Diesel Apple (Green) – Crisp apple tang with a bright, lively kick.

Blue Razz (Blue) – Tangy blue raspberry that wakes up your taste buds, big time.

Note: Each pack is assorted—you’ll get a mix of the above flavors, but not necessarily all of them in every pack.

