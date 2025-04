You know that chill friend who keeps things cool but never dull? That’s this 250mg Delta-8 THCa Pack in a nutshell. Each 25mg gummy offers a laid-back vibe that smooths out the day’s rough edges without putting you on pause. We start with organically grown hemp flower, then wrap it in a sweet, flavor-forward shell—no surprises, just a steady groove. If you want a little extra pep without the drama, this is your go-to.



Flavors:



Watermelon OG (Green & Red) – Fresh, juicy burst that tastes like a summer breeze.

Strawberry Kush (Red) – Bright berry goodness with a cheeky tang that keeps you smiling.

Sour Diesel Apple (Green) – Sharp apple flavor rounded off with a citrusy spark for extra zip.

Note: Each pack is assorted—you’ll get a mix of the above flavors, but not necessarily all of them in every pack.

