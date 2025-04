Ready to level up? Meet our 3000mg D8-D9-THCp Knockout Blend—a heavyweight hitter designed for the bold. Each 100mg gummy is like a headliner concert in your mouth: intense, memorable, and supremely satisfying. We don’t play around with purity either; every batch is put through the wringer in our lab to keep it legit. If you’re looking for an experience that’ll have you grinning and saying, “Whoa,” this is your jam.



Flavors:



Blueberry Kush (Blue) – Rich berry tone that rolls in smooth and leaves you blissed.

Blackberry Kush (Purple) – A tangy twist on a classic, perfect for deep relaxation.

Watermelon OG (Green) – Light, refreshing melon that pairs with a potent, grounded chill.

Note: Each pack is assorted—you’ll get a mix of the above flavors, but not necessarily all of them in every pack.

