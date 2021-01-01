Loading…
Kaneh Co.

Raspberry Lemonade Real Fruit Jellies [10pk] (100mg THC)

Raspberry Lemonade Real Fruit Jellies [10pk] (100mg THC)
Freshly squeezed citrus and vibrant berry flavors. Made with real fruit and rolled in sour sugar.
• [10] 10mg pieces per package
• Gluten-free
• Vegan
Ingredients: Sugar, raspberry puree, lime puree, corn syrup, pectin, ascorbic acid, citric acid, malic acid, cannabis extract, coconut oil.
