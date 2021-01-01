Kannabia Seeds
GNOMO AUTO
Gnomo by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive and cerebral indica-dominant strain that’s great for relaxing. Gnomo takes on most of the Mataro Blue characteristics—bursting in berry flavour, big and dense purple and blue buds.
Gnomo is a quick finishing, super stable heavy yielding autoflower with dense buds.
TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavors: Berry, fruity, sweet
Appearance: big and dense blue buds
Effects: Relaxing, psychoactive
Medical: Pain, depression, anxiety
