Gnomo by Kannabia Seed Company is a psychoactive and cerebral indica-dominant strain that’s great for relaxing. Gnomo takes on most of the Mataro Blue characteristics—bursting in berry flavour, big and dense purple and blue buds.
Gnomo is a quick finishing, super stable heavy yielding autoflower with dense buds.

TYPE: Indica dominant
Flavors: Berry, fruity, sweet
Appearance: big and dense blue buds
Effects: Relaxing, psychoactive
Medical: Pain, depression, anxiety
