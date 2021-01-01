Kannabia Seeds
INDICA CREAM
About this product
This award-winning, super strong indica by Kannabia Seed Company is a deeply relaxing variety that features rock hard, crystal covered buds that are perfect for hashmaking. Indica Cream is highly medicinal and narcotic in effect with an unmistakable sweet taste.
Growers will appreciate how quick finishing and heavy yielding Indica Cream is.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: rich sweet caramel
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, caramel
Appearance: huge central bud
Effects: Relaxing, pain-relieving
Medical: Pain, PTSD, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 50-55 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
Growers will appreciate how quick finishing and heavy yielding Indica Cream is.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: rich sweet caramel
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, caramel
Appearance: huge central bud
Effects: Relaxing, pain-relieving
Medical: Pain, PTSD, anxiety
Grow Info:
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 50-55 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 600 g./plant
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!