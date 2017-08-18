About this product

Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seed Company is a crown jewel in any collection. This internationally renowned, multi-award-winning strain is valuable for both medical and recreational use. Deep sweet berry flavour, large and dense, these buds are glistening with a sugary coat of crystal. Mataro Blue is a relaxing indica perfect for reflection and meditation.

A dream for a grower, Mataro Blue is incredibly heavy yielding, quick-finishing, and mould and pest resistant. It is a super stable variety with incredibly predictable results.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: fruity

Flavors: sweet fruity blueberries

Appearance: huge blue-tinged buds

Effects: Relaxing, therapeutic, Pain relief

Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia



Difficulty: Easy

Flowering: 58-65 days

Height: 200 cm.

Yield: 600 g./m2 or 800 g./plant