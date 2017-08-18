Kannabia Seeds
MATARO BLUE
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Mataro Blue by Kannabia Seed Company is a crown jewel in any collection. This internationally renowned, multi-award-winning strain is valuable for both medical and recreational use. Deep sweet berry flavour, large and dense, these buds are glistening with a sugary coat of crystal. Mataro Blue is a relaxing indica perfect for reflection and meditation.
A dream for a grower, Mataro Blue is incredibly heavy yielding, quick-finishing, and mould and pest resistant. It is a super stable variety with incredibly predictable results.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: fruity
Flavors: sweet fruity blueberries
Appearance: huge blue-tinged buds
Effects: Relaxing, therapeutic, Pain relief
Medical: Pain, anxiety, PTSD, insomnia
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 58-65 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 600 g./m2 or 800 g./plant
Mataro Blue effects
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
