McEARLY
About this product
McEarly by Kannabia Seed Company is a resin-covered indica-dominant strain with huge buds. Smokers will enjoy its relaxing effect and citrus-floral flavour.
Incredibly quick-flowering, before the summer is through you will be enjoying these massive buds, resistant to mould and to cold damp climates
TYPE: Indica dominant
Smell: Citrus
Flavors: Citrus, earthy, floral
Appearance: huge buds covered with rosin
Effects: Relaxing
Medical: Anxiety, pain
Difficulty: Easy
Flowering: 42-56 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 550 gr/plant
