Moby Dick

by Kannabia Seed Company
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our own version of this legendary cannabis strain delivers a balanced combination of aromas, flavours and qualities… This is a potent hybrid that continues to attract new fans at a steady pace due to her exceptional nature.

Born from the cross of two iconic varieties (White Widow and a pure G13 Haze), this clash of titans results in a hybrid that knocks on the doors of the strongest sativas currently available on the market.

TYPE: sativa-dominant
Flavors: citric, earthy, spiced
Effects: stimulating
Flowering cycle: 63-70 days
Yield: 19.40 oz/ft or 21.16 oz/plant

About this strain

Moby Dick is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Haze with White Widow. The effects of Moby Dick are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel buzzy with a motivating head high. Moby Dick is 17% THC, making it a good choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain offers a vanilla-forward flavor profile, with strong undertones of eucalyptus. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Moby Dick is a fan favorite among growers, thanks to its short flowering period and its natural resistance to mold. This strain was originally bred by Dinafem Seeds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Kannabia Seed Company
Kannabia Seed Company
Shop products
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item