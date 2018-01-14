About this product

This multi-award winning indica hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company is known for its incredibly strong smell (during flowering, harvesting and smoking). Skunk+ will leave you clearheaded but still satisfied for the day and is also great for relaxation at night.

One of the fastest finishing varieties on the market, Skunk+ is super mould and pest resistant with a generous yield and robust flavour.



TYPE: Indica

Smell: skunk, rancid

Flavors: Earthy

Appearance: Big compact buds

Effects: Relaxing, clearheaded

Medical: Anxiety