Kannabia Seeds
SKUNK +
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This multi-award winning indica hybrid strain by Kannabia Seed Company is known for its incredibly strong smell (during flowering, harvesting and smoking). Skunk+ will leave you clearheaded but still satisfied for the day and is also great for relaxation at night.
One of the fastest finishing varieties on the market, Skunk+ is super mould and pest resistant with a generous yield and robust flavour.
TYPE: Indica
Smell: skunk, rancid
Flavors: Earthy
Appearance: Big compact buds
Effects: Relaxing, clearheaded
Medical: Anxiety
Skunk+ effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
80% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
80% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
