About this product
Discretely and securely transport your product with this barrier bag for cannabis. Designed with a tamper-evident seal, this child safe bag uses a two-step process for opening. It's made from food-grade material and optimal for keeping flower, concentrate and edibles safe from harmful toxins. Perfect for customization and branding opportunities, our team will work with you to create the marijuana packaging you're looking for.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Kanvas
Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for legal cannabis and CBD consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com.