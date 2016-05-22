Loading…
Critical Mass Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Kelso Kreeper
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

Critical Mass effects

Relaxed
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Dry eyes
Dizzy
Pain
Stress
Anxiety
