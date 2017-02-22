Kelso Kreeper
Pitbull Wax 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Pitbull effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!