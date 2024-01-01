Are you looking for a Mytragynine Speciosa product that offers you the best of both worlds? Our 2 Way Split 1 Kilo Kratom Powder is the perfect choice for you! Our commitment to quality ensures that each bag is pure, unadulterated Mitragyna Speciosa, never containing fillers or additives. Try it today and be amazed at how two unique strains can create a truly one-of-a-best experience!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.