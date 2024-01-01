Ketum Delta-8 THC Tincture contains 2500mg or 1500mg of pure Delta-8 THC with cannabinoids. Our Delta 8-THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. Uses MCT as the carrier oil. Delta 8 THC tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. NOTE: THIS PRODUCT IS NOT FOR USE IN A VAPE!

