Delta 8-THC 30ml Tincture

by Ketum Superior Kratom
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Delta 8-THC 30ml Tincture

About this product

Ketum Delta-8 THC Tincture contains 2500mg or 1500mg of pure Delta-8 THC with cannabinoids. Our Delta 8-THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. Uses MCT as the carrier oil. Delta 8 THC tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. NOTE: THIS PRODUCT IS NOT FOR USE IN A VAPE!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ketum Superior Kratom
Ketum Superior Kratom
Shop products
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.