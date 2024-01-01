Ketum Delta-8 THC Tincture contains 2500mg or 1500mg of pure Delta-8 THC with cannabinoids. Our Delta 8-THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. Uses MCT as the carrier oil. Delta 8 THC tincture can be moderately intoxicating to some. Do not drive or operate any machinery while using this product. Consult a doctor before using this product. NOTE: THIS PRODUCT IS NOT FOR USE IN A VAPE!
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.